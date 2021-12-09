THM 60WI Series Delivers high power for your medical applications (60 Watt DC/DC converter)

Wide 4:1 input voltage 60 W DC/DC converter in a compact 2.3 x 1.45 ” plastic case

I/O isolation 5000 VAC rated for 250 VAC working voltage

Certification according to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 3rd edition for 2 x MOPP

Risk management process according to ISO 14971

Acceptance criteria for electronic assemblies acc. to IPC-A-610 Level 3

Low leakage current <4.5 μA

Operating temperature –40°C to 75°C

EMC compliance to IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition

Operating up to 5000m altitude

5-year product warranty

The THM 60WI series is a range of medical 60 Watt DC/DC converters in a compact 2.3” x 1.45” plastic package and with wide 4:1 input voltage range. They provide a reinforced isolation system (5000 VAC) and a very low leakage current of less than 4.5 μA. With a high efficiency of up to 92% and highest-grade components the converters can reliably operate in an ambient temperature range of –40°C up to +75°C with derating. For more demanding applications regarding temperature, Traco also offers a special heatsink which will greatly increase the thermal capabilities for natural convection conditions.

The units are approved according to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 3rd edition for 2 x MOPP as well as IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and come along with an ISO 14971 risk management file. Design and production conform to the quality management system ISO 13485. The THM 60WI constitutes a reliable solution not only for medical equipment but also for demanding ranges of application such as control & measurement and transportation.

