This month, Mouser Electronics is running a series on Home Automation

10 hours ago Advertorials 78 Views

This month, Mouser Electronics is running a series on Home Automation, including a prize draw that is not to be missed! Mouser is offering a bundle of home automation 6 dev kits from leading manufacturers – Arduino, Cypress (Infineon), Nordic Semiconductor, Sensirion, TE Connectivity and Texas Instruments. This is your chance to try out a different project with each kit and bring your home automation ideas to life! There are five dev kit bundles to be won, so enter now and start building your own smart home.

Check Also

160W AC/DC Switch Adapter for Medical applications

Components Bureau are pleased to announce the new TR160M series from Cincon, the 160W Medical …

© Copyright 2020, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom