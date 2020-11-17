This month, Mouser Electronics is running a series on Home Automation, including a prize draw that is not to be missed! Mouser is offering a bundle of home automation 6 dev kits from leading manufacturers – Arduino, Cypress (Infineon), Nordic Semiconductor, Sensirion, TE Connectivity and Texas Instruments. This is your chance to try out a different project with each kit and bring your home automation ideas to life! There are five dev kit bundles to be won, so enter now and start building your own smart home.