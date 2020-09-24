THE WINNERS OF THE ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY AWARDS 2020

2 days ago Electronics Industry Awards 2020, News 274 Views

To find out the winners of the Electronics Industry Awards 2020, make sure to watch live TODAY at 3pm by clicking here.

Join us today as we celebrate the very best that the electronics sector has to offer! There’s no need to pre register or sign up to attend – simply load up this webpage, sit back and enjoy the show.

Don’t forget we’ll be hosting an interactive social wall, so be sure to show us how you’re marking the occasion by sharing your pictures, celebrations and congratulations on Twitter using #EIA2020!

