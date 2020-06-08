THE NEXT GENERATION OF ANGLE GRINDING

Makita has launched four new 40V brushless angle grinder models as part of its exciting new XGT range – Makita’s new, powerful cordless 40V lithium-ion battery platform, affording users with high levels of power for demanding jobs with the flexibility and portability of cordless.

For professional use in high demand industrial applications, the new brushless angle grinders are engineered to deliver the power and performance of a corded machine, without the hassles and restrictions of a cord. With the equivalent power of a 1,100W corded grinder and a no load speed of 8,500rpm, the new products feature fast and easy angle adjustment with a toolless guard system to help make working more efficient and convenient.

The new XGT 40V Max GA005G and GA004G Angle Grinders operate with a slide switch and with 125mm and 115mm wheel diameter options respectively. The new XGT 40V Max GA013G Angle Grinder with 125mm wheel diameter and the GA012G Angle Grinder with 115mm wheel diameter are both operated with a paddle switch function.

With enhanced safety in mind, the low vibration grinders include an electric brake and Makita’s Active Feedback sensing Technology (AFT) turns the motor off if the rotation speed suddenly slows or if the wheel is forced to stop. Furthermore, the anti-restart function prevents accidental motor start-up when a battery is inserted with the switch locked on and the new push guard system provides operators with seven pre-set positions ready to use straight away.

The new grinders have been designed to ensure long term durability in challenging environments, with large bearings that support the motor and a new switch design to reduce contact wearing. The soft start function also works to suppress start-up reaction, so start-ups are smoother and the gear life is prolonged. For ease of operation, the side handle can be adjusted for left or right-hand use, depending on operator preference or workspace.

In addition, the brushless motor optimises battery use – resulting in long run-times per charge – and efficiently uses energy to match torque and RPM to the changing demands of the application. And since there are no carbon brushes, a brushless motor runs cooler and more efficiently for longer life.

Kevin Brannigan, Marketing Manager at Makita UK said: “The new 40V angle grinders offer high power and performance for continuous heavy-duty cutting and grinding, all fuelled by our new XGT battery platform with efficient charging and battery power that can genuinely stand up to the toughest of jobs.

“Makita continues to invest and innovate in technology and equipment that makes working easier for professionals. The new 40V XGT battery platform stands side-by-side with our industry-leading 18V LXT system and we are delighted to offer professionals with a wider choice of battery-powered solutions for a truly cordless job site.”

For more information on Makita’s range of new, high performance XGT power tools, please visit www.makitauk.com