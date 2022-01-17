The New Generation of Digital Force Gauges is Here

LARGO, USA – Chatillon, specialists in force measurement equipment, introduces the new generation of digital force gauges: The DF3 Series.

The new DF3 Series comes in a unique, ergonomic design that ensures a stable grip, featuring a large, easy-to-read full-color screen display with clear readings and icons for easy navigation. A rugged rubber keypad ensures a single touch operation that corresponds to displayed options on the screen and guides its user during operation. The intuitive user interface, combined with several advanced features, makes the DF3 Series the ideal force gauges for users looking for an easy-to-use force gauge that will help them optimize their processes and save time.

Some of the features that will help users become more efficient in their force testing include, the test setup functionality, where users can pre-define test setups, auto-save test results, and automatically export these for further analysis. The long battery life of up to 40 hours will increase the handheld longevity and will reduce the need for recharging.

Additionally, the DF3 Series force gauges support a variety of standard gauge functions, including normal and peak readings, load averaging, break detection, high/low limits, setpoints, pass/fail results, statistical results, load cell actuation, and direction.

The new DF3 Series offers two models and are available in several capacities and with a sampling rate of 30 kHz:

DFE3 Series – An economy gauge designed for simple applications without compromising functionality. Available in capacities from 2 lbf (10 N) to 500 lbf (2500 N). Accuracy is 0.2% of full scale.

DFS3 Series – A high-end gauge designed for basic and complex applications. Available in capacities from 0.5 lbf (2.5 N) to 500 lbf (2500 N). Accuracy is 0.1% of full scale.

Loads are displayed in ozf, gf, lbf, kgf and N units. The force gauges are supplied with durable carrying cases and adaptors.

With the new DF3 Series gauges, Chatillon also launches an upgrade of its force measurement software, ForceTest 3.0. The software interfaces directly to the DF3 Series force gauges to enable its users to automatically perform testing and record test graphs and data using a personal computer. The new, updated version of ForceTest offers an improved interface, filtering options, a strong raw data collection and presentation, and a comprehensive library of test result options. The software is included with the DFS3 Series force gauges or can be purchased separately as well.

About Chatillon

Chatillon, a brand under AMETEK Sensors, Test & Calibration (STC), offers a comprehensive range of force measurement equipment for testing medical devices, pharmaceuticals, packaging, food, springs, plastic, and rubber. AMETEK STC is a part of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.