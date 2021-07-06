THE IEC 60601-1 Compliant ODU MINI-SNAP

The ODU MINI-SNAP® portfolio includes inserts that are specifically designed to comply with the levels of user and patient protection prescribed in the IEC Standard IEC 60601-1 (2 MOOP / 2 MOPP) – making them the first choice for anyone looking for a circular connector with a metal housing for medical applications.

Approval procedures to comply with IEC 60601-1 for electrical medical systems are highly complex.

So, involving ODU in the design-in process from the outset can both lower development costs and significantly simplify the risk management process.

Furthermore, lengthy approval procedures can be fast-tracked when components are already fully compliant with IEC 60601-1 upon delivery – yet another benefit of this connector.

Features:

  • Robust metal housing
  • Advanced electromagnetic shielding capabilities
  • High mechanical strength
  • Available in 3 sizes with a wide range of configuration options
  • Reverse-gender use possible
  • Up to 500 autoclaving cycles
  • Rated at 7A
  • Customised cable assemblies, with or without silicone over-moulding

Other IEC 60601-1-compliant products include ODU MEDI-SNAP® and ODU MINI-MED®.

Also, a white paper on IEC60601-1 is available: https://www.odu-uk.co.uk/downloads/whitepapers/

