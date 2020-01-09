The Heat’s Off

DELO MONOPOX TC2270, a new specialist adhesive ideal for chip bonding – and other applications where electrically insulated heat transfer is required – is now available from Inseto.

Inseto, a leading technical distributor of equipment and materials, is now supplying DELO’s new MONOPOX TC2270, a thermally conductive, electrically insulating adhesive, which is ideal for bonding silicon die and other applications where rapid heat transfer is essential.

For example, heat build-up is a common reason for integrated circuit failure and the efficient dissipation of heat in power semiconductors, as used increasingly in automotive applications, is a considerable challenge.

With a specific thermal conductivity of 1.7 W/mK, DELO MONOPOX TC2270 ensures efficient heat transfer between die and packaging. It is also cheaper than silver epoxy, which has the often-unwanted property of being electrically as well as thermally conductive.

Supplied in 10ml syringes, DELO MONOPOX TC2270 boasts many other benefits too. For instance, the minimum curing temperature is 60oC in about 90 minutes, which means it can be used with temperature sensitive materials with little risk of introducing stress or causing warpage. In addition, it is a one-part adhesive, so no mixing is required and storage is at -18oC, a temperature accommodated by standard commercially available freezers; whereas most die-attach adhesives need to be stored in industrial freezers at much lower temperatures, such as -40oC.

Once cured, DELO MONOPOX TC2270 delivers a die shear strength of 60N/mm2 and has an end-application use range of -40 to +150oC, which is more than adequate for most silicon-based semiconductors.

Eamonn Redmond, Sales Manager of Inseto, comments: “The adhesive’s chemistry includes aluminium nitride, which ensures heat is quickly transferred away from the die, thus increasing the potential lifetime of the chip. Also, the fact that it is readily available in 10ml syringes means that users reduce the risk of having to dispose of out-of-date adhesive.”

In adition to its good shear strength, DELO MONOPOX TC2270 boasts a relatively high flexibility (11% compared to the less than 2% exhibited by most epoxies), making it ideal for bonding larger die. It also has a very low water absorption figure of just 0.1% and, once cured, volume resistivity is greater than 1xE14 Ohm cm and its surface resistance is greater than 1xE13 Ohms.

DELO MONOPOX TC2270 has an anticipated shelf life of six months. The datasheet for this adhesive, along with others from the DELO MONOPOX one-part, heat-cured epoxies range, can be viewed online at Inseto’s website, which also contains the datasheets of other adhesive types (chemistries, curing methods etc.) and an extensive Knowledge Base library of articles and guidance notes.

Redmond concludes: “The TC2270 is an extremely useful adhesive in the world of microelectronics and in any application where heat must be transferred without establishing an electrical connection.”

Inseto is DELO Industrial Adhesives’ exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland. Other products available through Inseto include an extensive range of UV cured or light activated epoxies, light cured acrylates, light / heat cured epoxies, dual curing materials, light / anaerobic curing adhesives, 2-part polyurethanes, 1- & 2-part epoxies, cyanoacrylates and single part silicones. For further information on these products please visit https://www.inseto.co.uk/adhesives.php.

