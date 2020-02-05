The first of its kind, non-flammable displays, the new BLO Series meets DIN EN 13501-1 standards

Unique to the display market, Display Technology Ltd are pleased to announce their sister company Distec GmbH have launched their new range of monitors the BLO series, the new range are certified to DIN EN 13501-1 safety standards and come in sizes 24” to 65” with a touchscreen option.

The monitors are fitted with sturdy sheet steel housing and fire protection glass.

To meet the DIN EN 15301-1 safety standard the product was tested through a European fire testing service ‘Euroclass’ – Euroclass is a reaction to fire testing and classification systems for linings and materials in Europe. The monitor was exposed to open fire for 30 minutes and the flue gas emission was measured.

The classes are divided into 7 main levels A1, A2, B, C, D, E and F, A1 is the best

The classes for smoke are divided into s1, s2 and s3, s1 is the best

The classes for flaming droplets and particle are divided into: d0, d1 and d2, d0 is the best

The BLO monitors reached A2-s1, d0 when tested, receiving certification for DIN EN 13501-1

The new BLO monitors can be fitted with an optional fire extinguisher. This is a small capsule built within the monitors chassis.

Once the exterior of the capsule reaches a certain temperature, the capsule releases the specially designed fluid within to extinguish any fire that has reached the interior of the monitor.

In addition there is an option to have higher IP protection classes if required

This makes Distec the first supplier on the market to offer an independent fire load and flue gas optimised monitor according to the highest fire protection class DIN EN 13501-1 (A1-s1 d0).

The BLO monitors are suitable for public areas where information and guidance are required such as an information kiosk, city guidance for visitors and fire drills for building evacuations. Matthias Holst, Head of Division for Monitor Solutions at Distec claims that the monitors do not contribute to the fire load any more than the bricks the monitors are mounted on.

Options available:

Monitor

Complete as a stand-alone system with integrated pc

Distec will be showcasing the new BLO-Line monitors at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam on 11-14th February 2020 at the RAI. You can find them on stand R130 in Hall 10.