The DIME clip-together DIN rail support system for PCBs

Hylec-APL, the specialist manufacturer and supplier of electrical and electronic components, has launched a push-together range of PCB housing modules called DIME. The DIME range of modules is an open front system that provides DIN rail support for PCBs between 20mm and 177.5mm in length, with longer lengths possible by adding additional base mounting elements. The DIME system suits all DIN rails and is particularly useful for panel builders who need to fit PCBs inside metal cabinets.

DIME modules suit 72mm width PCBs and are easy to assemble thanks to their push-fit mechanism. There are several modules in the DIME range: BE base sections, which are available in three widths: 11.35mm, 22.5mm and 45mm; SEF end sections with feet (DIN Clips), available in two widths: 11.25 and 22.5mm; SE end sections without feet, also available in two widths: 11.25 and 22.5mm; FS foot elements, to be clipped to SE and BE Sections. The SEF end sections with feet cut assembly time and reduce the number of stock lines that need to be carried. These sections only suit a top hat style DIN rail, but the FS foot elements fit both G and top hat rails.

The number of parts required to mount a PCB onto the DIN rail depends on the length of the PCB, and there is a useful table on Hylec’s website detailing this. Hylec’s push fit extrusion offers a convenient solution in interlocking modules to create custom sizes as opposed to buying long lengths of extrusion and cutting to length, saving the difficulties in shipping and additional cutting process in one product.

The DIME modules are a robust, patented design manufactured from flame-retardant polyamide 6.6 UL94-V0 and are available now through all good electrical wholesalers and distributors.

www.hylec-apl.com