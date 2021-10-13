The bridge to the periphery: Rutronik adds Gowin GoBridge™ ASSP product line to its product range

Ispringen, October 2021 – Economically interesting alternative: with the cost-effective and power-saving GoBridge™ ASSP, Gowin is launching a product line that can be another option to the FTDI USB Bridge products already available. The GWU2X family enables conversion between USB (Universal Serial Bus) and four peripheral interfaces (JTAG, SPI, I2C and GPIO), while the GWU2U series is suitable for conversion between USB and UART. This provides Gowin with a viable solution to address common interface bridging issues in a variety of consumer, automotive, industrial and communications markets – such as USB-to-JTAG/USB-to-UART debug on the evaluation kit or multi-protocol converters. The GoBridgeTM ASSP product line is available at www.rutronik24.com.

The GWU2X series supports I2C, SPI and JTAG host interfaces with independent clock adjustment and receive buffer and can be used to program Gowin‘s current FPGA portfolio.

Support for the UART host interface, on the other hand, is provided by the GWU2U elements, also with independent adjustment setting and receive buffer. These enable simple and programming-free communication through integrated VCP (Virtual Com Port) OS drivers. With an independent I/O core supply, the GWU2U series supports 3.3V, 2.5V and 1.8V I/O standards. In addition, Windows drivers and an API in C/C++ ensure optimal use with host devices.

Both series come in a QFN32 package with dimensions of 5x5x0.5mm.

