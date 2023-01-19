The Beauty of a Standard: M12 Push-Pull with Inner Locking according to IEC 61076-2-012

The push-pull version with inner locking of the M12 connector from Yamaichi Electronics is specified in the international standard IEC 61076-2-012. This makes design-ins for M12 push-pull systems possible without having to utilise proprietary solutions.

Yamaichi Electronics has set a new standard with the M12 Push-Pull with inner locking. The plug on the cable side locks from the inside deep in the device socket via locking hooks. As a result, the push-pull system requires exactly the same installation space as a common M12 connection with screw locking.

With this technology, it is possible to integrate the M12 connector socket completely recessed into the end device, e.g., the distribution box. The connector socket can still accept conventional M12 connectors with screw locking. Users are therefore not necessarily dependent on a special cable connector and remain flexible.

The system is IP65/IP67 waterproof and uses independent sealing concepts for screw-type and push-pull connectors. Mixed use of the connectors is thus reliably possible. In addition, the connector socket uses a standard O-ring – ensuring the easiest possible assembly and integration.

The locking hooks of the cable connector are on the inside and metallic, so they are optimally resistant to mechanical stress, e.g., by stepping on them when unmated. They are also particularly long and lock deeply into the socket. Thus, the system is guided and is mechanically extremely robust, e.g., under vibration. This also offers significant advantages when exposed to torsional loads and rotational forces. All connectors are electrically shielded and ensure electrical performance even at high data rates.

The user benefits from all the advantages of push-pull locking: Significant time savings, miniaturisation, blind and tool-free mating with the easiest handling – and all this in accordance with the proven M12 specifications.

Standard Means Safety

During the international standardisation process, industry-standard requirements regarding device integration and functionality were integrated and complied with. This ensures perfect cross-manufacturer compatibility, which has already been proven between different manufacturers.

Industrial SPE Single Pair Ethernet according to IEC 63171 – Yamaichi Electronics’ Y-SPE Series also Offers M12 Connectors

Due to the large transmission range and the consistent communication level, Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) is considered the key in the transition to IIoT and Industry 4.0.

Yamaichi Electronics has developed the Y-SPE series, which includes IP20 and M12 connectors with IP67 protection in accordance with IEC standards 63171-2|5|6|7. The M12-SPE connectors from Yamaichi are also designed to use the Push-Pull locking mechanism according to the IEC 61076-2-012.

The advantage is the use of only two, instead of four or eight contacts as before. This reduces costs, saves space, weight, and time during assembly. Due to the reduced number of strands, potential errors during assembly are also reduced. To additionally ensure the supply of power, SPE offers the possibility of using Power over Data Line (PoDL) with approx. 50W. For components that require more power, hybrid connectors are provided, such as those specified in draft standard 63171-7. Yamaichi also offers initial prototypes for this if required. In addition, customised designs are also possible, as well as connectors specifically for the automotive sector.

