Telonic Instruments teams up with Microtest

Microtest Corporation signs a UK distribution agreement with test instrument and power supply specialist, Telonic Instruments.

Microtest’s extensive test and measurement portfolio is now available in the UK from Telonic Instruments.

Founded in 1993, Microtest has established itself as a supplier of high precision and automatic measuring equipment for customers in the electronics, information and communications industries. The ISO-9001-certified company holds many patents and has received R&D and innovation awards for their products.

Microtest’s extensive portfolio includes component testers – including LCR meters, impedance analysers and DC bias current test systems; safety testers, including Hipot testers; transformer testers, cable and motor testers and automatic test equipment, together with a wide selection of fixtures and accessories.

Telonic Instruments’ Managing Director, Doug Lovell, commented on the Microtest signing: “We are pleased to be teaming up with such a prestigious company, which is a leader in its field,” he said.

Partnering with Telonic Instruments will develop the business, agrees Mike Chou, CEO of Microtest. “It’s been a great start,” he observed. “Working with Telonic Instruments is going to increase Microtest competitiveness in the UK electronics measurement market,” he added.

There is a special promotion running until the end of 2020: a 15% discount on the price of two Microtest LCR meters, the LCR Meter 6365 and LCR Meter 6366.

The LCR Meter 6365 and LCR Meter 6366 are ideal for synchronous tests in production lines, automated testing, quality assurance and incoming quality control. Both have multi-step functions, USB storage and basic accuracy of ±0.05%.

The LCR Meter 6363 operates at 10-200kHz and the LCR Meter 6366 operates at a frequency range of 10-500kHz.