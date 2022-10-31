Telonic Instruments supports satcom, radar and mobile comms developers with Siglent’s SSA5000A and SSG5000A RF instruments

Specialist distributor Telonic Instruments has expanded its portfolio with two of the latest instruments from instrumentation specialist Siglent. The SSA5000A spectrum analyzer and the SSG5000A RF signal generator extend the manufacturer’s RF instrument portfolio to address 20GHz+ frequencies.

The SSA5000A spectrum analyser has an operating range of 9kHz to 26GHz while the SSG5000A RF signal generator operates at 9kHz to 20GHz. Both instruments support X- and K-band measurements. The high-performance test equipment is ideal for developers of equipment operating at frequency bands in the microwave range. Typical applications are high performance measurement in the development of satellite communications (satcom), radar and mobile communications systems.

There are two models in the SSA5000A spectrum analyser series, providing fast spectrum analysis from 9kHz to 13.6GHz or 9kHz to 26.5GHz. They have a DANL of -165dBm/Hz and a low phase noise of 105dBc/Hz. For ease of use, they also have a large 12-inch touchscreen display. The SSA5000A analysers are ideal for test applications in the communications and IoT sectors as well as RF component and transmitter evaluation. The analyser measures EVM (error vector magnitude) and other transmission quality factors and includes eye-diagram and constellation graphing modes. Intermittent signals are captured using the optional real time (RTSA) mode.

With an analysis bandwidth of up to 40MHz, this makes transmission analysis of common protocols like Bluetooth and WLAN testing for IoT devices much easier.

The analysers are offered with a wide range of options, such as an EMI feature which delivers interference and electromagnetic pre-compliance measurements; analogue and digital modulation analysis (AMA / DMA) to enable common analogue (AM, FM); and digital (ASK, FSK, PSK, MSK, QAM) demodulation and analysis to accelerate debugging and design troubleshooting.

Designed for expansion, the analysers’ bandwidth and functions can be upgraded at a later date, as and when required.

The SSG5000A RF/MW signal generator can output clean sine waves up to 20GHz. Key features are the spectral purity, low phase noise of -120dBc/Hz. Combined with power control, this makes the signal generator ideally suited for use as a high frequency LO in high performance applications, for example in the fields of radar, quantum physics and RF component verification.

Both frequency and level sweep functions allow faster testing and pulse signal generation is also integrated as standard. Coupled with Siglent’s SSG5000X-V vector signal generator, the SSG5000A can be used to test communications modules.

