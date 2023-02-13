Telli Health and Senet introduce remote patient monitoring product line powered by LoRaWAN technology

Senet, a provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), and Telli Health, a specialist in medical remote patient monitoring devices are pleased to announce the launch the first remote patient monitoring (RPM) hardware powered by LoRaWAN. This technology will allow providers to reach more patients in remote and underserved areas – such as indigenous communities worldwide – boosting healthcare equity and inclusivity, and creating the foundation to provide more smart home services in the near future.

LoRaWAN is an open protocol on which low-power, wide-area wireless telecommunication networks are designed, allowing connected objects such as battery-operated sensors to communicate over long-range and at a low bitrate. LoRaWAN has advantages over Bluetooth in that patients can have a plug-and-play experience with their RPM devices without needing to pair with anything. Today, some patients rely on Bluetooth devices placed throughout their home, and despite having a Bluetooth hub, its protocol-limited range of 50 feet often causes lost connections and interrupted service. LoRaWAN, however, can transmit at a significantly longer distance (between 3 and 10 miles depending on the environment), eliminating frustrations that are common in a Bluetooth or other wirelessly connected device experience.

Through this partnership, Telli Health will build its own private LoRaWAN network and utilize Senet’s managed network services to offer more in-home monitoring services with the goal of servicing all patients’ RPM needs – no matter the location. For historically underserved communities, such as indigenous communities in remote areas, Telli Health can deploy a LoRaWAN gateway in central areas that will provide an estimated 10 miles of coverage range and only require a dial-up modem to transmit health readings to patients’ providers. In addition to dial-up, network backhaul can be delivered through wired ethernet, cellular or satellite communications.

“As a leading LoRaWAN cloud software and network service provider in North America, we are proud to partner with Telli Health in their mission to become the first LoRaWAN remote patient monitoring solution provider,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “We believe that Senet’s technology and expertise will play a crucial role in helping Telli Health bring innovative and reliable solutions to the healthcare industry. We are excited to be a part of this important initiative and look forward to helping improve the lives of patients through our collaboration.”