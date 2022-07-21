TE Connectivity acquires Kemtron Ltd. to expand performance materials offerings

TE Connectivity (TE), a specialist in connectivity and sensors, has completed the acquisition of Kemtron Ltd. (incl. its subsidiary -Kemtron Sarl), a United Kingdom based company and leading provider of EMI/RFI shielding, environmental sealing, gaskets and components.

With TE’s depth of engineering expertise the acquisition of Kemtron Ltd. further strengthens TE’s capabilities and design solutions for customers needing to meet EMC legislation and RFI/EMI shielding demands in traditional markets and in the growing sectors of EV,s, 5G, IOT and renewable energy.

“I am excited to welcome Kemtron Ltd. to TE,” said Nick Jones, vice president and general manager of TE’s Performance Materials business. “Combining TE’s expertise in heat shrink tubing, manufacturing scale and distribution with Kemtron Ltd.’s reputation for providing quality and market-leading EMI/RFI solutions, we can significantly enhance the value we bring to our customers. The resulting expansion of our advanced materials science and engineering capabilities marks an important milestone in our strategic vision to expand in these critical EMC shielding and sealing markets.”

David Wall, chairman of Kemtron, said: “The acquisition of Kemtron by TE Connectivity will ensure the future of the company and its staff and with the backing of such a global leader in the electronics industry we will be able to develop innovative new products and materials to meet the growing demands of our customers.”

www.kemtron.co.uk