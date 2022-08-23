TDK offers compact, rugged pressure transmitter for industrial applications

TDK Corporation presents the compact, rugged B58620F3800B768 AFA pressure transmitter for screw mounting for a wide range of industrial applications. It is designed for a pressure range of 1 bar to 11 bar and temperatures from -20 °C to +125 °C. The dimensions are only 48 x 27 x 24 mm. The new transmitter offers a high measuring accuracy of ±0.5 percent FS (full scale) in the temperature range from +20 °C to +80 °C.

The piezoresistive pressure transmitter is based on MEMS technology with a robust stainless steel pressure port. It is suitable for pressure measurement of non-freezing media such as fuel, diluted acids or contaminated air. The absolute pressure transmitter has a 0.4 mm diameter pressure port with an M10 thread and is easy to mount. The integrated signal conditioner compensates for non-linearity and temperature errors. It provides a precise, calibrated analog output signal in the range of 0.5 V to 4.5 V with high immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI).

Typical applications include industrial process control, food packaging systems, pump monitoring, and pneumatic systems.

Main applications

Industrial process control

Food packaging systems

Pump monitoring

Pneumatic systems

Main features and benefits

Pressure range from 1 bar to 11 bar

High measuring accuracy of ±0.5 percent FS (full scale)

Integrated signal conditioning for compensation of non-linearity and temperature error

Analog output signal from 0.5 V to 4.5 V

Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/pressure_sensor_transmitters.