TDK offers compact, rugged pressure transmitter for industrial applications

TDK Corporation presents the compact, rugged B58620F3800B768 AFA pressure transmitter for screw mounting for a wide range of industrial applications. It is designed for a pressure range of 1 bar to 11 bar and temperatures from -20 °C to +125 °C. The dimensions are only 48 x 27 x 24 mm. The new transmitter offers a high measuring accuracy of ±0.5 percent FS (full scale) in the temperature range from +20 °C to +80 °C.
The piezoresistive pressure transmitter is based on MEMS technology with a robust stainless steel pressure port. It is suitable for pressure measurement of non-freezing media such as fuel, diluted acids or contaminated air. The absolute pressure transmitter has a 0.4 mm diameter pressure port with an M10 thread and is easy to mount. The integrated signal conditioner compensates for non-linearity and temperature errors. It provides a precise, calibrated analog output signal in the range of 0.5 V to 4.5 V with high immunity to electromagnetic interference (EMI).
Typical applications include industrial process control, food packaging systems, pump monitoring, and pneumatic systems.
Main applications
- Industrial process control
- Food packaging systems
- Pump monitoring
- Pneumatic systems
Main features and benefits
- Pressure range from 1 bar to 11 bar
- High measuring accuracy of ±0.5 percent FS (full scale)
- Integrated signal conditioning for compensation of non-linearity and temperature error
- Analog output signal from 0.5 V to 4.5 V
Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/pressure_sensor_transmitters.