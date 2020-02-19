TCL partners with Data Select as it expands in the UK

TCL Electronics, a dominant player in the global TV industry and leading consumer electronics company, today announced a UK partnership with Data Select, a UK mobile and technology distributor.

Under the agreement, Data Select will distribute TCL’s UK products across B2B and retailer channels. The products include TVs, Soundbars and white goods. The first major focus will be on TCL’s UK range of Android TV models, which are launching in March 2020. This will be followed by a range of QLED TVs, in Q2 2020.

TCL is the second biggest TV manufacturer in the world, and ranked number one in the US. It also specialises in the research, development and manufacture of other consumer electronics products, from audio to smart home products, helping people to live smarter and healthier lives.

Since its arrival in the UK, TCL has delivered continuous channel growth and is now expanding across new categories, including audio and MDA.

The partnership will allow TCL to grow its UK TV sales and expand into new categories by plugging into Data Select’s extensive, nationwide distribution platform.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Data Select as we grow our business here in the UK. Data Select will be a valuable partner for us and we look forward to a fruitful, long-lasting partnership”, says TCL Country Manager, Bernie Chen.