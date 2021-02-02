Switching regulators have 3 x output current

RECOM ‘3D Power Packaging’ enables increased current from RPMH high input voltage switching regulator range

RECOM, industry leader in power conversion, has extended the current rating of its RPMH range of non-isolated switching regulators from 0.5A to 1.5A, with no increase in size, leveraging the company’s expertise in 3D Power Packaging. In a tiny 12.19 x 12.19 x 3.75mm package, the high-efficiency parts are available with trimmable outputs at nominal 3.3V, 5V, 12V, 15V, and 24V. Inputs for each type can range up to 60VDC, and operating temperature is as high as 100°C with no derating, or higher still at reduced power.

Features include on/off control, remote sensing, a power good signal, and comprehensive protection against output short-circuits, over-current, and over-voltage. The products meet EN55032 class B EMI limits with a simple external filter.

The advance in power handling of the RPMH-1.5 is enabled by RECOM’s 3D Power Packaging® techniques resulting in a 25-pad LGA package with six-sided shielding for optimal EMC and thermal performance. Evaluation boards are available which allow performance and all features to be tested.

“We have increased the current rating of our RPMH series by a factor of three”, commented Matthew Dauterive, DC/DC Productmanager of RECOM. “This improvement opens up a much wider range of applications for the product. The wide input range, up to 60V, will be particularly attractive for 48V systems or applications such as automotive where high voltage surges can occur”.

