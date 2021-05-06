Switch – Automated Optical Switch

LASER COMPONENTS would like to introduce our fast and reliable optical switch which will enable automated sequential testing, save time and streamline your test procedures.

The MatriQ switch is a compact benchtop design and very simple to setup and easy to operate, making it the perfect choice for your optical lab or test bench.

Our switches are bidirectional, so you can use them in N x M or M x N configurations for superior versatility.  They have high durability with a lifecycle of 30 million operations and cover a wide range of wavelengths, enabling a wide variety of applications.  The low insertion loss will maximise your power budget.

The Switch can be customised with a wide range of switch configurations 1×4, 1×16, 16×16 and more with different fibre types: SMF, MMF and PMF and connectors.  The unit can be connected with USB and Ethernet for simple setup and operation.

Simple, intuitive operation with CohesionUI enables control of the Switch from your PC or mobile device.  Its cutting-edge design offers a sleek modern interface, cross device compatibility, customisable views, and remote network access.

Further information https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/product/modular-fiber-optic-measurement-platforms/

