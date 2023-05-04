Swindon Silicon Systems to exhibit at SENSOR+TEST 2023

Swindon Silicon Systems, a mixed signal ASIC specialist and a Sensata Technologies company, will exhibit at SENSOR+TEST 2023 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Centre, Germany from May 9 to 11, 2023. Exhibiting from Hall 1, booth 1-434, Swindon will showcase its capabilities in ASIC design and supply and offer advice to those looking to explore the benefits of a custom IC solution.

SENSOR+TEST is the leading global trade fair for sensors, measuring and testing technologies, attracting visitors from 26 countries. This year, Swindon Silicon Systems, which designs and supplies custom ICs for the industrial and automotive markets, will demonstrate why mixed signal ASICs and integrated Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensor interface solutions are becoming increasingly favoured across multiple sensor-driven applications.

Constant improvements in silicon design and manufacturing processes are opening the world of ASICs to many more applications, and the technology is becoming key to delivering smarter, sensor-based capabilities. Where sensors were once simple analogue components that delivered a basic output, solutions that feature a mixed signal ASIC are capable of delivering a new level of sophistication. This is particularly true in the case of this year’s show theme — sensor and measuring technology for new energies.

“Smart sensors hold the key to energy-efficient manufacturing,” said Richard Mount, director of sales at Swindon Silicon Systems. “More specifically, the data we can harness from sensors can help reduce waste, identify equipment inefficiencies and boost a manufacturer’s bottom line. In the case of ASICs, they directly influence the acquisition of data that’s essential to making facility operations more energy efficient.

“Technological or digital changes can increase efficiency by as much as 50 per cent and implementing smart sensors certainly provides the most value for manufacturers looking to streamline their operations,” continued Mount.

“Companies are continually looking for ways to differentiate their products and make them more competitive in both cost and performance and, with an increasing focus on making operations more sustainable, to improve energy efficiency. ASICs cover all these bases, and we are increasingly seeing interest in product designs that embrace silicon. In addition to the unique functionality of a custom solution, an ASIC will reduce a user’s bill of materials (BoM) while protecting the originator’s intellectual property (IP).

“Furthermore, the ASIC route will guarantee component supply for the lifetime of a product, with no gaps in availability. This is a sharp contrast to a solution built using standard components. For anyone wanting to learn more about the advantages of ASICs, we’ll be at booth 1-434 to provide consultation and to discuss how your application could benefit from a mixed signal ASIC.”

