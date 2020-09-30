Strong New Website for Components Bureau

Components Bureau are excited to announce the launch of their brand-new website!

Focused on our POWER offering, the new design features our own brand transformers and extensive power supply offering

The new site is equipped with strong filter options and datasheets for the power supply range providing the option of searching by brand, market sector, format type, no. of outputs and cooling methods.

We believe this will allow the visitor to hone in on a selection of products from our brand portfolio to suit their application. We offer an unrivalled wide variety of leading-edge modular, configurable power supplies. Whether you need a 1U profile, up to 24kW of power, digital control features or no fans for low audible noise, our specialised Power design-in team are here to help. Working in partnership with leading technology suppliers including Cosel, Artesyn, Advanced Energy (Excelsys), and Meanwell we can easily tailor a solution to meet almost every requirement from stock, within a matter of days using UL-Approved configuration centre in Germany.

As part of the FORTEC group we can offer products from leading brands including Cosel, Cincon, Autronic, Artesyn, Minmax, Meanwell and Enedo. We have an extensive stock holding of power supplies available from our central Frankfurt Hub and our UK Headquarters.

The Transformer section focuses on the market sectors we can support and with over 20 years’ experience in this sector you can be confident that our technical team can work closely with you to find you the right solution for your power supply.

www.componentsbureau.com