Strong Growth for Trojan Electronics

A Swansea-based contract electronics manufacturer has nearly doubled its order book over the last few months despite a period of widespread market uncertainty within the manufacturing industry.

Trojan Electronics, which provides contract electronics manufacturing services to several sectors across the UK, said its order book is at a record high after securing a number of new contracts in recent months.

David O’Keeffe, Operations Manager, explained: “Contract electronics manufacturers have been experiencing not just major operational, but component supply challenges, over the past 2.5 years. We have had several instances where component shortages resulted not just in delays, but even necessitating product redesign or running two designs in parallel to meet demand.

“The ability to weather storms like these when components literally balloon in price overnight or become practically unavailable, necessitates an open, honest relationship where trust and collaboration is essential.

“We are delighted that this constant investment into our customer relationships is paying off, ensuring not just quality products, on-time, every time, but that we can continue being a valuable employer within the local Swansea area and Wales.”

At the start of September, Trojan secured a new five-figure deal for the supply of Monitoring and Communication equipment for use within the rail industry. It has also won a number of box-build contracts within the Environmental Monitor and Instrumentation sectors in recent months.

This comes at a time where rising energy costs, supply chain shortages and inflationary challenges are pushing a large number of manufacturers to fail. Over the last year, figures indicate that insolvencies have increased by 63%.

O’Keeffe added: “The manufacturing industry has faced unprecedented challenges recently, not least of which was a global pandemic, Brexit, skills shortages, rising wages, supply chain restrictions and now the rapidly rising cost of energy.”

In October, when fixed-priced agreements are reviewed, energy costs are expected to increase between 300-400%.

Industry organisation, Make UK, also recently expressed concerns about its members being able to continue trading without government intervention.

Ultimately longer-term solutions need to be found said O’Keeffe: “Supply chain disruption, geo-political uncertainty and now a cost-of-living crisis, all impact on the manufacturing industry, which is often seen as the barometer for economic health. The industry’s ability to flex is incredible, but we are certainly not able to continue withstanding these challenges without working together and getting the right level of government support.

“Fortunately, we have a solid financial base which, we can leverage, if necessary, to help mitigate potential cash flow issues, but even so fostering solid relationships with our partners, customers and government are essential.”

Trojan Electronics regularly undertakes customer reviews. In its most recent review 97% of customers rated Trojan as Good, Very Good or Excellent in all aspects of its service. O’Keeffe is also very proud of its low reject rate.

He said: “Trojan consistently demonstrates a reject rate of LESS than 210 parts per million, this is well above the average within a very competitive marketplace.”

Trojan Electronics currently employ 20 people in the CEM division. This is part of a larger team of 120+ at Crymlyn Burrows.

