State-of-the-art high-speed digital compliance test laboratory opens in Germany

Granite River Labs (GRL), a global leader in engineering services and test solutions for connectivity and charging, has opened its new lab in Karlsruhe, Germany. Located in a major technology hub about one hour from Stuttgart and Frankfurt, GRL’s new state-of-the-art lab supports the growing needs of the automotive, medical and industrial automation industries in Europe to validate and troubleshoot high-speed connectivity and charging interfaces. These interfaces include automotive Ethernet, HDMI, USB, MIPI and DDR, as well as USB Power Delivery and Qi wireless charging.

Industry-leading test solutions from the global supplier Rohde & Schwarz will be an integral component of GRL’s new compliance test and certification capabilities. With the recently launched R&S RTP164 oscilloscope, GRL’s enhanced European lab is able to offer de-bugging & standards-compliant certification of a wide range of established and future high-speed digital technologies, including 1000BASE-T1, MultiGigabit automotive Ethernet, USB 2.0 and SuperSpeed USB, HDMI, MIPI D-PHY, DDR and more. The R&S RTP high-performance oscilloscope is described by the company as combining unrivalled signal integrity analysis capabilities with the fastest acquisition rate for debugging in the market. Real-time functions such as the built-in 16 GHz serial pattern trigger with true hardware-based CDR and real-time de-embedding is said to make this oscilloscope stand out in its class.

“Germany is the centre of innovation for Connected Car technologies for automotive networking, infotainment, charging and power management,” said Holger Kunz, president of Worldwide Services for Granite River Labs. “Additionally, medical equipment and industrial automation applications are rapidly adopting new connectivity and communications technologies to create the next generation of products and solutions. Rohde & Schwarz is an ideal partner that will enable GRL to leverage deep technical expertise and support the entire European product development ecosystem in adopting new technologies.”

Dr. Nik Dimitrakopoulos, market segment manager Automotive at Rohde & Schwarz, said: “We are extremely pleased to partner with GRL, one of the leading test and engineering services companies worldwide, and empower them to offer first-class compliance test for existing and future high-speed digital communications. We are proud to contribute to this valuable testing resource serving the automotive and industrial community in Europe.”