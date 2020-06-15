Sri Lankan expansion for ETAL

ETAL Group, a world leader in magnetic components for power and signal applications, today announced the relocation and expansion of its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility, thanks to the increased demand and growth that the company has experienced.

The new site in Piliyandala commenced operations in the first quarter of 2020, following transfer of production from its Rathmalana facility. The purpose designed and fully air-conditioned factory provides room for further expansion, with no disruption to customer service, and offers them a valuable alternative source for volume production of magnetic components outside of China. As with all ETAL Group manufacturing facilities, following the relocation, ETAL Group Pvt Ltd remains fully certified to ISO 9001, 14001 and 45001.

Commenting, Scott Robinson, General Manager of ETAL Group Pvt Ltd who has managed ETAL’s operations in Sri Lanka for over 20 years said, “Our exciting new facility provides us with the infrastructure to produce higher volumes and the space to add to our existing capabilities going forward. Its opening is a just reward for our dedicated team of employees, many of whom have been with us since the conception of the company. Currently we employ 250 workers in Sri Lanka and have the additional space required to more than double this, meeting growing demand for our consistently high-quality products.”

The new site in Piliyandala is located in a 5600sqm compound with 3400sqm of production floor area and a modular internal infrastructure that allows for flexible, efficient and cost-effective manufacturing. ETAL Group moved to Sri Lanka 22 years ago and benefits from Board of Investment section 17 status and a Green Channel facility which facilitates ease of exports.

Capabilities at the new factory include a computer aided component design suite, a mechanical workshop, automatic fine wire winding (linear and toroidal), manual winding, NC and manual soldering, planar assembly, vacuum encapsulation, vacuum varnish impregnation, ferrite core grinding, reflow and electrical verification to fully cover the manufacturing requirements of a wide range of standard and custom designed inductive components and assemblies.

ETAL Group are headquartered at the Kamic Group HQ in Stockholm. Aside from the Piliyandala factory, ETAL Group also has a 2400 sq. mt. site in Estonia. Following the acquisition of SIGA in the UK in 2018, ETAL has access to a purpose built, 15,000 sq. ft factory in the UK where over 50 employees produce a wide range of high-quality transformers and inductors. A custom engineering team is based at the same location.

