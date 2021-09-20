Spirent and MultiLane join forces to enable 800G ecosystem

Spirent Communications, the provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, has partnered with MultiLane, a specialist in data centre interconnects, to offer vendor-neutral testing solutions supporting the 800G ecosystem. This milestone is a result of the two companies’ joint mission to enable 800G infrastructure development and adoption, and help the industry resolve testing challenges, no matter the interconnect strategy.

QSFP-DD800 is one of the first port standards that uses individual electrical 100G lanes. The design, optimization, and fabrication of these 100G lanes presents a significant challenge for host and pluggable developers alike. The partnership facilitates the test and verification of QSFP-DD hardware, including transceivers, switches that use these transceivers, and hyperscaler use cases.

“Successful 100G electrical lane design requires novel techniques and robust test procedures,” said Kees Propstra, vice president of marketing at MultiLane. “Our joint effort with Spirent to tackle these challenges facilitates the transition to the 800G node, the next frontier in data center interconnects.”

Spirent offers 800G validation solutions for the entire ecosystem, offering interconnect, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), and hyperscalers multiple options to help implement their 800G solutions, with support for various speed modes including 1x800G, 2x400G, 4x200G and 8x100G. The company helps its customers qualify equipment so they can determine which supplier will best meet their requirements. For partners, Spirent provides a neutral test solution to validate their vendors.

“Spirent has developed a comprehensive, end-to-end 800G testing suite that leverages our decades of experience in Ethernet testing,” said Aniket Khosla, VP of product management, cloud and IP at Spirent Communications. “Our partnership with MultiLane will assure successful deployments of this complex new technology while helping customers improve product quality and ensure reliable, high-quality user experiences.”