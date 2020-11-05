Spicer Consulting Limited announces point electronic GmbH as its distributor in Germany

18 hours ago

Spicer Consulting Limited has announced the appointment of point electronic GmbH as its distributor for magnetic field cancelling systems and SC11 analysis systems in Germany. point electronic will also provide a site survey service for magnetic fields, and vibration and sound levels in this market. The partnership with Spicer Consulting will widen and strengthen its offering in the region, adding magnetic field cancelling systems for the protection of sensitive equipment from changing ambient fields or low frequency electromagnetic interference. Together, the two companies will be able to serve more electron microscope and charged beam equipment users, and provide professional local technical and sales support to customers in Germany.

To find out more about Spicer Consulting Limited, visit www.spicerconsulting.com

To find out more about point electronic GmbH, visit www.pointelectronic.de

