Speeding up noise-free data transmission

Active Optical Connectors optimally suit all environments where electromagnetic interferences are prevalent but electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) needs to be assured.

Now, Panasonic Industry Europe gave its successful V-series of its AOC connector portfolio another boost in terms of the transmission speed: With all other proven product features such as Bi-directional high-speed and wideband data transmission remaining unchanged, the specified speed could be increased from 6 to 8 Gbps.

Targeting at high-speed optical fiber connections in various electronic devices via an electric connector, high speeds are achieved easily with an Active Optical Connector, benefitting from an excellent noise reduction and electrical isolation – particularly relevant in high interference environments.

Easy mounting and compact dimensions render it perfect for smaller designs – now even for applications that require next-gen data transmission speed.

Get an overview on the upgraded AOC V-series in our product finder:

https://industry.panasonic.eu/components/connectors/active-optical-connector-aoc