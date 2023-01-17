Specially designed for 4K medical applications, ARTISTA M4 TFT controller

Introducing the Artista M4 – the latest member of the Artista TFT controller series that specifically caters to TFT displays with “unmatched resolutions” up to 3840×2160, according to Display Technology. The Artista M4 features an in-house developed baseboard along with the most advanced Raspberry Pi Compute Module CM4, that comes equipped with a 64-bit quad processor and fast LPDDR4 memory. With this much power at your disposal, you can use it for info terminals and 4K applications in medical technology or building management.

The Artista M4 is designed to offer remarkable performance and an economical price tag, while connecting to almost any TFT display with V-by-One interface and PCAP touchscreens. For rapid data transfer to the network, Gigabit Ethernet is integrated as standard. Furthermore, radio modules can be connected via a convenient M.2 interface for wireless data transmission – dual band WLAN 5, Bluetooth 5.0 are available options here along with either internal or external antennae configurations.

External sources, such as an X86 PC, can be, connected via HDMI-in, so that either the content of the integrated Raspberry Pi or that of the external source can be shown on the connected display. An incredibly convenient and powerful feature that allows users more versatility when displaying their work. The Audio and Camera Interface (CSI) is an ideal solution for conference rooms, allowing sound and image transmission. Soon to be released, Artista IO module is said to provide a unique expansion board that offers CAN and RS232 or RS485 in addition to freely programmable digital inputs and outputs – making it simpler than ever to implement PLC applications with CODESYS.

Unlocking the full potential of Artista M4 is achievable only with the right software. Raspberry Pi OS comes pre-installed, allowing users to customise their own applications. DISTEC additionally provides a variety of operating systems and software tailored for optimal usage in various scenarios such as human-machine interfaces, conference rooms, info monitors at public areas or large websites on full display mode. “Get ready to experience an unprecedented level of convenience when using Artista M4!,” said Display Technology.

With a guarantee of long-term availability for at least 6 years, DISTEC’s Artista M4 provides project-specific adaptations and system solutions efficiently. To expand the possibilities even further, an eDP display version is currently at the development stage.