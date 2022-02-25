Space-saving high-performance relay G7EB from Omron at Rutronik

Reduced heat generation: The particularly low contact resistance of 5 mΩ enables significantly lower heat generation within the OMRON G7EB. Thus, the temperature rises to just 40 °C at a carry current of 100 A. This also noticeably minimizes the energy loss. The relay has a switching capacity of up to 100 A at 800 VAC, as well as 100 A at 60 VDC. It is particularly suitable for power distribution systems (PCS), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), EV chargers and inverters, as well as test and measurement equipment such as semiconductor testing. Omron’s high-power relays are available at www.rutronik24.com.

The cool operation of the relay eliminates the need for additional heat sinks, allowing for reduced overall system size. Ambient temperatures of up to 85 °C are no problem for the functionality of the component.

The G7EB comes with dimensions of 40.5 x 50.5 x 37 mm and is available with both industry standard and OMRON specific pin layouts.

Key features:

• Switching capacity of up to 100 A at 800VAC, and 100 A at 60 VDC

• Ambient temperature 85 °C

• 10kV pulse voltage withstand voltage

• Contact gap ≥ 3.6 mm

• 40.5 x 50.5 x 37 mm

For more information about the high-performance relay G7EB from Omron and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce platform at: www.rutronik24.com