Space saving connector system meets MIL-DTL-83513

9 hours ago Interconnection, News 82 Views

Lane Electronics has made available a miniature connector system designed for use in harsh environments where a key requirement is to save space.

This makes the Nicomatic EMM series ideal for use in motorsport applications in areas throughout the vehicle platform including floorpan harnessing and removable body sections.

Featuring a 1.27mm pitch, the EMM series achieves more than a 40 per cent space reduction when compared to Nicomatic’s established CMM series or as much as 20 per cent when compared to standard MicroD connector systems.

Designed to meet the performance requirements of MIL-DTL-83513, the connectors integrate features including reversed contacts, integrated 90° back protection and interchangeable hardware.

Because of its secure wiping length, EMM connectors are suited to both board to board and board to wire configurations. The connectors also provide extreme modularity with any pin selection available from 04 to 60 signal contacts. The signal contacts are rated up to 3A and operating temperature range is -65 to +260°C.

Check Also

Demand Increases for Temperature and Time Indicators

Timestrip is experiencing increased demand for its ‘smart indicator’ technology as the coronavirus outbreak triggers …

© Copyright 2020, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom