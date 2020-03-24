Space saving connector system meets MIL-DTL-83513

Lane Electronics has made available a miniature connector system designed for use in harsh environments where a key requirement is to save space.

This makes the Nicomatic EMM series ideal for use in motorsport applications in areas throughout the vehicle platform including floorpan harnessing and removable body sections.

Featuring a 1.27mm pitch, the EMM series achieves more than a 40 per cent space reduction when compared to Nicomatic’s established CMM series or as much as 20 per cent when compared to standard MicroD connector systems.

Designed to meet the performance requirements of MIL-DTL-83513, the connectors integrate features including reversed contacts, integrated 90° back protection and interchangeable hardware.

Because of its secure wiping length, EMM connectors are suited to both board to board and board to wire configurations. The connectors also provide extreme modularity with any pin selection available from 04 to 60 signal contacts. The signal contacts are rated up to 3A and operating temperature range is -65 to +260°C.