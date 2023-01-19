Southern Manufacturing & Electronics is upon us again

At Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2023, the worlds of mechanical engineering and electronics will merge in approximately equal measure. The show is to be held as usual at the Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre and runs from 7th to 9th February. It is not just a showcase for industry and engineering in the UK and Ireland, but also a venue for companies from continental Europe and further afield to present their latest technologies. Anyone looking for new business opportunities and fresh ideas will do well to visit what is one of the most important shows in the UK calendar.

The enormous diversity of around 600 exhibitors and their products and services gives the show a unique character. Having under one roof the best of mechanical engineering and electronics operating at the forefront of technology and innovating across a multitude of sectors makes it the go-to place for addressing multiple sourcing requirements efficiently. Interestingly, although the industries and technologies are diverse, there are no barriers between the areas, allowing cross-over between the different engineering disciplines.

Visitors will see a huge range of plant for electronics production, electromechanical systems, electrical, electronic and optoelectronic components, PCBs, connectors, sensors, drives, encoders, production and planning aids, and business and engineering software. Industry 4.0 solutions will be in evidence alongside controls, displays, HMIs, data acquisition systems, augmented, mixed, and virtual reality, robots and cobots and other automation equipment.

Providers of subcontract manufacturing services including assembly, test and inspection will also promote their expertise. Other diverse and no less essential products and services on offer will encompass workshop equipment, dust and fume extraction, humidity control, workplace storage systems, bespoke case and foam manufacture, plastic packaging, injection moulding, adhesives, flooring, waste removal and recycling, training and financial services.

A large number of companies will be offering PCB assembly, including Accelonix, ASK Technology, Blundell Production Equipment, CT Production, Electronic Manufacturing Solutions, Electronic Technicians, Emolice Contract Manufacturing Solutions, European Circuits, IDB Engineering, InCap Electronics UK, Mycronic, Nemco, Pillarhouse International, Quality Precision Electronics, SMTXTRA, Top Hex, Trojan Electronics 2018 and Yunex Traffic. It is an indication of the strength in depth there is at the show.

Similarly, surface mount technology expertise in the form of production lines, labelling equipment or contract manufacture is being offered by many of the above companies plus ASMPT SMT Solutions, Brady, Electronic Manufacturing Solutions, Europlacer, Stewart Technology, Volburg and Wilson Process Systems,

Box build and test practitioners will be numerous, encompassing Cableplus Europe, Emolice Contract Manufacturing Solutions, European Circuits, Gem Cable Solutions, Grinsty Rail, IDB Engineering Services, Nemco, Quality Precision Electronics, Trojan Electronics 2018, Wilson Process Systems and Yunex Traffic. Anyone looking for electrical and electronic components will be able to glance at the exhibitor list and choose from at least a dozen suppliers, from Aerco to Wurth Electronics UK. Another strong area will be cables, including for EV charging, assemblies, looms, harnesses, jointing products, design services and identification.

Looking at a few highlights, Eiso Enterprise from Taiwan will be exhibiting for the first time at this year’s show. The company will showcase PCB production with specialisms in radio frequency and microwave circuits and in alternative materials for high speed applications. Elantas Europe, a leading manufacturer of insulating and protective materials for the electronics and electrical industry, will promote its conformal coatings for PCBs, potting compounds for electronic applications, melting resins for bonding and vibration protection, adhesives for bonding and sealing, and thermal interface materials for eMobility.

Hitaltech is expert in the manufacture and supply of enclosures as well as connecting technologies. This year it will be showcasing a comprehensive range of wire-to-board connectors, board-to-board interconnect systems, and a range of DIN rail, wall mount, panel mount and embedded enclosures. Another manufacturer of high quality custom fabricated enclosures in plastic and metal at the show is CamdenBoss.

Easby Electronics, a leading UK supplier and distributor of electronic components, will present a vast range of products including power supplies, displays, semiconductors, passive components, custom batteries and EV charging cables. Delta Impact is another a supplier of electric vehicle charging cables, sockets as well as electronic components and PCBs. Jauch Quartz UK will display its battery power supplies that it has been producing for mobile applications since 1974.

Alongside the exhibition and demonstration areas, over the three days there will be an extensive technical seminar programme, which will be particularly strong this time. It will give visitors and exhibitors alike valuable learning opportunities, with a particular focus on the technical, managerial and environmental issues facing manufacturers today.

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2023 co-locates with AutoAero, a specialist theme within the exhibition devoted to aerospace and automotive engineering. There is a free, regular bus service between Farnborough’s train stations and the show. Admission and parking are also free of charge. More information and tickets are available from www.industrysouth.co.uk