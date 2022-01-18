Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2022

13 hours ago Advertorials 104 Views

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics (February 8th-10th, Farnborough International) is the UK’s largest and longest-running electronics show. The 2022 event brings together an incredible range of international suppliers, including components, PCBs and consumables, plus CEMs and many other subcontract service providers. The show is also the place to see the latest production hardware in action, discover the latest software and business management tools, source consumables and industrial furniture, plus everything else your electronics business needs to operate efficiently and profitably.

Entry is free, there’s free on-site parking and a free technical seminar programme running continuously over the three days of the show. To register for free entry, simply visit www.industrysouth.co.uk. You can follow all the latest news from the show on Twitter @industry_co_uk #southern22

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2022

February 8th to 10th 2022

Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre,

Farnborough, Hants

www.industrysouth.co.uk

Check Also

Smart thinking for city security

Smart cities never sleep – their intelligence networks rely on always-on devices which need a …

© Copyright 2022, Components in Electronics. Specialist Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: © Datateam Business Media, 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY. United Kingdom