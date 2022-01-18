Southern Manufacturing & Electronics (February 8th-10th, Farnborough International) is the UK’s largest and longest-running electronics show. The 2022 event brings together an incredible range of international suppliers, including components, PCBs and consumables, plus CEMs and many other subcontract service providers. The show is also the place to see the latest production hardware in action, discover the latest software and business management tools, source consumables and industrial furniture, plus everything else your electronics business needs to operate efficiently and profitably.

Entry is free, there’s free on-site parking and a free technical seminar programme running continuously over the three days of the show. To register for free entry, simply visit www.industrysouth.co.uk. You can follow all the latest news from the show on Twitter @industry_co_uk #southern22

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2022

February 8th to 10th 2022

Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre,

Farnborough, Hants

www.industrysouth.co.uk