Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2022

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics (February 8th-10th, Farnborough International) is the UK’s largest and longest-running electronics show. Returning for 2022, the event brings together an incredible range of international suppliers, including components, PCBs and consumables, plus CEMs and many other subcontract service providers. The show is also the place to see the latest production hardware in action, discover the latest software and business management tools, source consumables and industrial furniture, plus everything else your electronics business needs to operate efficiently and profitably.

Leading companies taking part include production hardware specialists such as Blundell Production Equipment, Mycronic, and ASK Technology. You’ll also find a vast array of components from top vendors like Wurth Electronics, Easby Electronics, Telegartner, Midas Displays, Yamaichi Electronics and Transfer Multisort Elektronik. There are also the latest offerings from specialist suppliers such as ESI Technology, MagDev, RF Solutions and Nexus Memory. The numerous service suppliers participating include total contract production from organisations such as Nemco, Cogent Technology, Volburg and Corintech, to PCB production from European Circuits and Shenzen X-Mulong plus many more.

And that’s not all; the show’s outstanding free technical seminar programme gives you the opportunity to transform your understanding of the issues facing manufacturing industry today, from advanced materials, reducing energy usage to life after Brexit. An incredible line-up of leading technologists and experts are waiting to give you the tools you need to navigate the challenges you’ll face in the coming year. Registration is free and the seminars are open to all visitors.

Safety is top of the agenda; with wide-ranging anti-infection measures in place, among them purified fresh air circulation throughout the facility, Farnborough International Exhibition is a comparatively low-risk environment. Entry is free, and there’s free on-site parking and a free dedicated bus service between both of Farnborough’s mainline railway stations and the exhibition. To register for free entry, simply visit www.industrysouth.co.uk. You can follow all the latest news from the show on Twitter @industry_co_uk #southern22

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2022

February 8th to 10th 2022

Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre,

Farnborough, Hants

www.industrysouth.co.uk