Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020 returns to Farnborough

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics, the UK’s top annual electronics show, returns to Farnborough from February 11th to 13th 2020. With the show already approaching full capacity, the organisers are confident of achieving another record-breaking event.

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2019 set a new attendance record of 8,644 unique visitors, an increase of 13% on the previous year. Exit polls revealed a significant increase in visitors interested in assembly systems, automation & robotics and test & inspection systems. Subcontract services such as contract electronics manufacturing also ranked highly. Around 800 firms are expected to take part in the 2020 show, of which around half will be from the electronics sector. A considerable number of international exhibitors from across Europe, Asia and the Far East will also be participating in 2020, joining an impressive list of top-flight UK electronics vendors and service providers.

Visitors to Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020 will meet numerous familiar names from the electronics components world; CamdenBoss, Wurth Electronics, Yamaichi Electronics GmbH, Cosel Europe, EC Electronics, Easby Electronics, Lemo UK, Luso Electronics, Pace Europe, North Devon Electronics, European Circuits, Merlin PCB and Shenzhen X-Mulong Circuit are among the hundreds of companies taking part. A full list of exhibitors can be found at www.industrysouth.co.uk

The show’s setting, the 20,000m² Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, is located at the heart of one of the UK’s foremost manufacturing regions, with 22% of the UK’s 3,400 Aerospace enterprises located in the region, together with significant levels of Automotive, Medical Technology, Marine and High-Tech manufacturing activity present within a 50 mile radius. Following last year’s successful collaboration, Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020 will once again be partnering with the Farnborough Aerospace Consortium, alongside national organisations including Composites UK, NetComposites, the Confederation of British Metalforming, the GTMA and the British Gear Association. Also taking part this year is Locate in Kent, an organisation offering a wide range of services and support to firms looking to locate in the region.

Alongside the exhibition and demonstration areas, the free seminar programme is a tremendously popular feature. Two programmes run in tandem in two theatres, focused on manufacturing and electronics respectively. Themes discussed include technology, innovation, business management, marketing and the most up-to-date industrial laws and regulations. Free access to this kind of high-calibre technical and business expertise is another compelling reason for electronics professionals to attend the show.

Farnborough International Conference and Exhibition Centre offers free car parking for 3,500 vehicles and is well-served by road and public transport links. A regular free shuttle bus service operates from both of Farnborough’s mainline railway stations directly to the show. The venue itself offers a high standard of facilities including a free WiFi service in the foyer area and high quality catering outlets.

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020 opens from February 11th to 13th. Admission to the show is free. More information and tickets are available from www.industrysouth.co.uk

Southern Manufacturing & Electronics 2020

11th – 13th February

Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre