Souriau 8STA high performance, harsh environment, circular connectors

Lane Electronics, a distributor for many of the industry’s major electrical and electronic connector manufacturers, are an added value “assembling distributor” for Eaton’s high performance Souriau 8STA circular connectors.

Lane Electronics can supply standard or 8STA connectors modified to customer’s exact requirements on very short lead times in their in-house machine shop on very short lead times and with no MOQ’s on stocked items.

The Souriau 8STA circular connectors share the same materials and design features with larger Mil-Spec connectors such as the popular D38999. They will perform equally reliably under extreme conditions and are designed especially for applications where high performance, small size and light weight are key. Typical applications include Motorsport and UAV, engine control units, portable communications equipment and data acquisition systems. The 8STA Size 01 is the smallest circular connector available with three #26 removable contacts and is the perfect solution for size and weight reduction in extreme vibration environments.

Key features of the Souriau 8STA circular connector range includes 13 shell sizes with up to 128 contacts from 3 amps to 200 amps, and 6 or 7 colour coded keyway orientations. Both free and panel-mount shell styles incorporate a compact integrated back shell for a heat shrink boot and the fixed halves are available with dual or space saving single hole panel-mount fixing. The secure 1/3 turn positive locking mechanism is further enhanced with clearly visible colour indicators that show when the connector is fully locked, while quick-release and blind-mate versions provide added versatility where access is restricted.

The Souriau 8STA series is rated for an operational temperature range of -55°C to +175°C, 500 mating cycles, 300g shock for 3ms (EIA-364-27) and vibration of 147m/s2 at 10 to 2000Hz. There is a choice of rugged plated aluminium bodies or an un-plated composite body to provide long service in the harshest environments. Mated connectors are sealed to IP67, while hermetic versions, including feedthroughs, provide reliable barrier sealing when un-mated. Variants with special fuel-resistant inserts provide additional resistance to immersion in fuel without loss of performance. Lane Electronics can also supply a clinch-nut shell option and complementary light weight protective caps, gaskets and nut plates are available from their sister company Weald Electronics.

The gold-plated removable contacts are designed for high levels of vibration and can be specified in crimp or pcb solder styles. These contacts are the same as supplied with high-reliability Military connectors and share the same readily available assembly tooling requirements. High-density layouts provide additional pin counts without increase in connector shell size, while high-power single-pole contact arrangements will accommodate up to 200A, making them particularly suitable for compact EV power distribution applications.

Lane’s online shop features up to date availability and pricing information and as an assembling distributor for the Souriau 8STA connectors, the company has to hand a wide range of piece parts in stock, to allow specific connector assembly to order with very short lead times.

Lane Electronics is an ideal source for all key connector types including circular, filtered, RF, coaxial, sub – miniature, backshells and adaptors, D connectors, aerospace, test & measurement, IDC, PCB connectors, edge connectors and connectors for rack and panel applications.