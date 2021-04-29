Some like it hot: Recom switching regulator family at Rutronik for optimum thermal management

Ultra-compact switching regulator module: Recom‘s RPMH-1.5 series is a 1.5A non-isolated switching regulator power module , features a profile of just 3.75 mm and operates in a temperature range of -40°C to +100°C without derating.

Switching regulators are particularly suitable for applications where the efficient handling of high ambient temperatures plays a role in safe functionality: e-mobility, industrial transport and solar panels. In addition, the regulators can be used for 48V bus applications, for example in the automotive, cloud computing and robotics sectors. The Recom switching regulators are available at Rutronik UK.

The modules, which are manufactured in Europe, impress with their efficiency of up to 97% under full load at ambient temperatures of up to +100°C and manage derating at temperatures of up to 105°C without a heat sink. Only one external capacitor is needed to operate the controllers. In addition, the non-insulated modules offer optimum electromagnetic compatibility thanks to 6-sided shielding. With integrated under voltage lockout (UVLO), overvoltage protection (OCP), SCP and OTP technology, the RPMH-1.5 provides comprehensive protection.

In addition to a wide input voltage range of 4.3 to 60VDC, the controllers offer a customizable output voltage range of 2.64 to 28Vout. In addition, the series, which is available as a low-profile SMD device, has an on/off function and a power good signal that indicates whether all voltages are within specification. Matching evaluation boards are also available at Rutronik.