Solid State Supplies announces UK partnership with Laird Connectivity

Solid State Supplies has announced a distribution partnership with Laird Connectivity which will enable the company to address more Industrial IoT opportunities and fulfil a more diverse range of customer connectivity needs.

Described as an experienced and trusted distributor, Solid State Supplies has particular expertise in end-to-end IoT solutions using modules, finished products and cloud connectivity. Laird Connectivity simplifies wireless connectivity with innovative IoT solutions and world class customer support. With more than three decades of wireless expertise and design facilities around the world, Laird Connectivity offers secure and reliable connectivity, even in the harshest environments.

John Fitzpatrick, Embedded Solutions product manager at Solid State Supplies, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Laird Connectivity. This agreement strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive connectivity solutions, no matter what the requirements may be. In the rapidly evolving world of communication technology, it’s crucial for us to continue to seek partnerships with innovative market leaders to ensure we can offer the very latest solutions.”

The Lyra Series of Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) modules, based on the Silicon Labs EFR32BG22 SoC, is the newest addition to the extensive BLE solutions range from Laird Connectivity. Lyra gives customers a range of flexible modules that combine the benefits of Silicon Labs’ hardware, software, and tool offerings with Laird Connectivity’s added value application software, services, certification, and support capabilities. Customers enjoy multiple software development options suited to their resources and skillsets in Bluetooth LE-enabled product development.

Incorporating Lyra in a product design drives down the total cost of ownership, design complexity and risk, whilst ensuring the fastest time to market for Bluetooth LE-enabled IoT designs. The Lyra Series is ideal for a broad range of battery-powered IoT device applications including industrial IoT sensors, asset tags and beacons, professional lighting and secure medical peripherals. Modular FCC, ISED, EU, UKCA, MIC, KC, AS/NZS, and Bluetooth SIG approvals extend to OEM designs with no new testing, enabling faster time to market and reduced development risks.

Laird Connectivity’s portfolio of wireless modules, System-On-Modules (SOM), internal antennas, plus LoRaWAN and Bluetooth IoT devices, are suitable for a wide range of applications in medical, industrial, commercial and cold chain markets.

