Solectrix: Embedding your Visions

At Embedded World Show 2020 Solectrix presents New High-End Embedded Solutions for Automotive, Aerotech, Medical and more.

Nuremberg, February 2020; From simple drivers to complex systems and modules of electronics, software and mechanical elements, the embedded experts of German Solectrix GmbH offer a wide range of services, covering all stages in the development of embedded systems. In the field of electronics, Solectrix has been providing solutions in the field of highly integrated electronics and high-speed microprocessor assemblies with complex user interfaces and programmable logic for 15 years now.

At this year’s Embedded World show 2020 in Nuremberg, Solectrix again presents some cutting-edge embedded solutions and modules (Booth 152 hall 4A) . Already a market leader in automotive ADAS and HIL systems all over the world, Solectrix now brings the third generation of the SX proFRAME HIL and ADAS image data grabber systems to EW20 – providing even faster data rates of up to 40 Gbit and even more connectable camera heads – for the first time not just for PC systems, but also for CompactPCI Serial industrial PCs.

At Embedded World 2020, Solectrix furthermore provides insights into the multiple award-winning mirror replacement system, which has just gone into serial production in the Mercedes Actros in the summer of 2019. This Digital VisionSystem (DVS) is a customized and individually developed solution by Solectrix and its customer MEKRA Lang. It is considered to set the current benchmark for mirror replacement systems due to its combination of outstanding image quality and functional safety. Information on the next generation of the system and further application options – in areas such as agricultural technology or construction machinery – is available at the Solectrix booth.

Another long-standing topic of the Solectrix embedded experts team is digital microscopy: With a low-latency 3D microscope system that can be used without 3D glasses, Solectrix has launched its own digital microscope in addition to customer-specific developments. This microscope further raises the bar with even higher-quality camera heads, just in time for Embedded World 2020.

Concerning Solectrix’ dedication to the SMARC standard, the company’s SMARC portfolio has just seen two brand-new additions: A revised SMARC 2.0 carrier board in eNUC format (“Embedded NUC”) for accommodating CPU and FPGA modules, providing a slot for M.2 memory or communication modules. For customer applications such as control of decentralized communication networks, it even offers a slot for expansion modules according to the FMC standard.

Second, there is a new SMARC module – called SXoM MS2-ZU – which will be available as of March. This module features a high-performance, scalable FPGA of the Xilinx UltraScale+-MPSoC series with ARM CPUs, up to 350,000 logic cells and broad memory connectivity, which can precisely process applications in the fields of real-time communication, image processing and algorithms – just to name some.

Since five years, Solectrix has been developing individual customer solutions of highly integrated system-on-module and system-on-chip components. Last year, the company also started offering standardized development sets to customers and colleagues to support them to start their own projects. The motto accordingly: “Invent your SoC”. Since 2017, Solectrix has been cultivating a constantly growing catalogue of FPGA, SOM, camera and board products, which are mainly used in high-performance image processing.

Solectrix GmbH was founded in Nuremberg in 2005 and moved to its own company building in Fürth in 2019. With managing directors Lars Helbig, Stefan Schütz and Jürgen Steinert, the company quickly made a name for itself as an innovative and reliable developer of high-end electronic products. Solectrix products and solutions are used in the field of medical technology, in industry and commerce, in digital image processing applications for camera and studio technology and in the automotive sector in the field of camera-based driver assistance systems. www.solectrix.de