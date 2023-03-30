Soft-switching leader, Pre-Switch, appoints ex-Audi inverter designer as new CTO

Pre-Switch, the company that is said to have developed the world’s first AI-based forced-resonant, soft-switching technology enabling ultra-efficient DC/AC, AC/DC inverters running at 100kHz, has appointed Jacek Borecki as chief technology officer. Previously, Borecki was the senior inverter designer at Audi Sports, based in Germany, working on Audi’s performance EV race team.

Bruce Renouard, Pre-Switch CEO, commented: “It’s great news for Pre-Switch that Jacek has chosen to relocate to the USA to join the Pre-Switch team. Jacek is a strong proponent of soft-switching and our forced-resonance architecture, and he has already made vital contributions to our program.”

Added Borecki: “During my time at Audi I became convinced that all future EV inverters will need to use soft-switching in order to achieve the high efficiencies required. Therefore, it is very exciting for me to join Pre-Switch as they commercialize this technology for the first time anywhere in the world.”

The Pre-Switch technology delivers many benefits including industry-leading inverter efficiency at all load points (low load, average, peak), and improved motor efficiency and reliability. Fewer SiC/IGBT transistors are required for a given power output, and DC link capacitor size and cost can be reduced. Also, low-cost discrete transistors can be used to replace heavy expensive power modules.

According to the company, Pre-Switch technology is proven, and evaluations systems are available.