Smiths Interconnect expands into burn-in test market with acquisition of Plastronics

Smiths Interconnect, a division of Smiths Group plc, announces that it has completed the acquisition of Plastronics Sockets & Connectors (“Plastronics”), a leading supplier of burn-in test sockets and patented spring probe contacts for the semiconductor test market segment, as well as custom connectors for industrial applications.

Plastronics’ technology, products, and capabilities complement and strengthen Smiths Interconnect’s existing portfolio of products and support the company’s ambition to be the partner of choice for semiconductor test customers around the world.

The acquisition brings growth opportunities for both semiconductor test and connectors. It also provides cross selling opportunities in both Asia and the US by leveraging the combined sales and manufacturing footprint of the companies.

Smiths Interconnect President Julian Fagge said: “I am delighted to welcome Plastronics to the Smiths Interconnect family of technology brands. We are proud of our heritage supplying technically differentiated components critical to our customers’ products and operations. Plastronics fits very well with our long-term strategy, adding new technology, products and capabilities to the business and strengthens our position across our customer base”.

Plastronics is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

