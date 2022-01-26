SmartZone G5 Security Handle Offers Secure Dual Authentication

Panduit has launched the SmartZone™ G5 Security Handle for ITE cabinets, which is designed to meet the most rigorous security challenges, both physical and digital, in today’s data centre environments. The multi-functional smart handle offers multiple configurations with and without a keypad to compliment users’ operational requirements. The integrated keypad version enables dual authentication by allowing for a card swipe and pin-code combination to access the cabinet.

The G5 Security handle seamlessly mates with most data centre cabinets and has the capability to read both low frequency (125kHz) and high frequency (13.5MHz) cards. The handle has been designed to be current and future compliant with regulations required within this environment and is also GDPR ready, HIPAA ready and PCI-DSS ready to ensure that this design meets data centres and users’ cabinet security needs.

It can support 200 authorised users and features an integral humidity sensor allowing humidity sensing to be optimally placed near the centre of the cabinet. The Status LED provides visual indication of the handle and security status. The Beacon LED is a visual indicator to provide status of the health of the cabinet at-a-glance. The beacon will flash yellow when the cabinet is in a minor alarm or flash red when the cabinet has a critical alarm. Users can use the beacon’s locate function to flash the beacon a defined colour to easily locate the cabinet when in a long run of cabinets.

Expanding the capabilities of the Panduit SmartZone software, the G5 Security handle offers an integrated humidity sensor and specially designed environmental and door sensors. This allows data capture and consolidation which is utilised for real-time monitoring management and automated documentation. The SmartZone G5 Security Handle connects directly to Panduit G5 iPDU and transmits real time information enabling control and management of cabinet access either directly through the on-board web interface or via SmartZone Cloud Software.

For more information: *See Panduit G5 PDU User Manual for complete definition of Beacon and Status LED alerts.

Image: https://we.tl/t-9QRDA0cv5i

About Panduit Since 1955, Panduit’s culture of curiosity and passion for problem solving has been to facilitate the connection between companies’ business goals and their success. Panduit designs high-performance physical, electrical and network infrastructure solutions for professional environments, data centers and telecom rooms, from offices to production workshops. Panduit is based in Tinley Park, near Chicago, United States, and its business operations expand to 112 locations around the world. The quality of its solutions and its technological leadership, combined with an ecosystem of trusted partners, support, maintain, and boost the growth of companies in a connected world. To learn more, visit www.panduit.com.

UK Germany EMEA PR Agency

Jane Taylor Martin Kandziora Spa Communications

Tel: +44 020 8601 7200 +49 69 77 06 26 – 250 T: +44 (0)1892 511413

Jane.Taylor@panduit.com Martin.Kandziora@panduit.com smerrick@spacomms.com

www.spacomms.com