Smart thinking for city security

Smart cities never sleep – their intelligence networks rely on always-on devices which need a continuous power source. Now, an integrated power solution, with diagnosis, back-up internal power sharing and the MODbus communication protocol offers a compact, reliable solution to powering the metropolis of tomorrow. By John Stone, Sales Director, Relec Electronics

Smart cities are cropping up around the globe, offering convenience and safety. In the USA, Europe and Asia, local authorities are introducing connected networks where data gathered from multiple sensors is processed at the edge and relayed to nodes within local amenities’ networks. The data is used to monitor and control everything from lighting and traffic management to bin collections.

Continuous Connectivity

Smart cities require a range of information and communications technology (ICT) and Internet of Things (IoT) systems which must operate continuously and must reliably send and receive data in a secure environment. Part of the smart city infrastructure is access control systems and video surveillance of people. This can be to protect buildings or areas, so that only authorised people are allowed entry, or as part of a security surveillance system, checking for unauthorised or suspicious looking behaviour. It can also be used to ease traffic congestion, rerouting vehicles in peak hours. It can also be used in public transport systems to monitor the number of people in areas to avoid overcrowding. All of these require always-on systems which require continuous connectivity.

All in One DC-UPS

In order to develop integrated systems which are capable of operating in all conditions – with or without an electrical network – and which meets safety regulations, Adel Systems has developed the All In One DC-UPS device which integrates a power supply, a battery charger and a battery care and diagnosis module (Figure 1).

Developers can use the DC-UPS to develop the latest generation of access control systems which are capable of monitoring traffic and physical movements of people in real time.

It was used to count the number of visitors arriving in Venice for the masquerade balls and parties held as part of the Venice Carnival. The All In One DC-UPS not only provides 24-hour operation, but also manages and diagnoses the batteries automatically – the most critical elements of the system. The self-diagnosis of batteries guarantees a safe and effective system, while also reducing maintenance times and costs.

ADEL Systems installed the CBI1210A All-In-One DC-UPS for the control of 34 city gates, allowing organisers to count the 80,000 people who arrived in Venice for the first day of the Carnival’s celebrations and 100,000 the following day. The highly integrated CBI1210A made the assembly and installation easier and faster, and its performance made the entire system reliable.

The robust UPS has an extended input ranging from 85 – 305Vac for a reliable, durable operation over a long period of time, even if there are changes in the supply voltage. Unlike many other products whose maximum input voltage is 264Vac, ADEL System guarantees a maximum value of 305Vac.

Battery Care

Battery management maintains the battery in optimum condition for whichever state it is in at any given time. It recharges all battery types: Lead Acid, Gel, AGM, Li-Ion, Ni-Cd. It offers five charging stages and internal impedance measurement.

Finally, the battery diagnostics and the system report any malfunction via either an integrated LED, a relay to drive external circuits or the well-established MODbus communication protocol. These forms of signalling allow fast system diagnostics and reduces downtime by prompting timely intervention by maintenance technicians.

The DC-UPS range offers a wide variety of products which can be installed in different applications where the power supply must always be guaranteed. Target applications include radio links between a school and the municipality, hotspots and Wi-Fi for public internet access, photovoltaic (PV) systems and emergency services communication systems.

CBI Series

ADEL Systems’ CBI series of DC-UPS is available from Relec Electronics. The ability to smart-manage the available power between the load and the battery helps power system designers meet tight power budgets. Power to the load is the CBI unit’s first priority which means it is not necessary to double the system power to meet application goals.

The CBI’s Power Boost mode allows the load current to be twice the rated output current continuously and three times the rated current for four seconds. This feature can be extremely useful for driving motors and other inductive loads.

The DC-UPS ensures continuous power to the load even when the battery is completely discharged. Multi-stage operation optimises and adapts to the battery status. The CBI series DC-UPS can recharge deeply discharged batteries even when their voltage is close to zero, for recharge and complete recovery of flat batteries.

The CBI series has the ability to set the length of time systems will run after the mains power has either failed or been turned off. This can be useful with machines and process control applications which are not running 24 hours a day.

The CBI series DC UPS systems also have the ability to restart a system from battery power alone, before mains has been restored. This can be controlled remotely on the modules themselves and is useful in remote installations where mains power might be supplied from a generator or other source.

PICTURES:

Figure 1: Adel Systems has developed the All In One DC-UPS device which integrates a power supply, a battery charger and a battery care and diagnosis module.

Figure 2: System integration made simple with CBI All in One DC-UPS systems by Adel Systems, available from Relec Electronics.

Figure 3: The DC-UPS ensures continuous power to the load even when the battery is completely discharged.

Figure 4: The Venice Carnival attracts thousands of visitors to the city.

Issued by Chatty Hatter on behalf of Relec Electronics

Tel: 01929 555700

Relec Electronics is a specialist in power conversion and display products, representing leading brand names including Mornsun in power conversion alongside Bel Power, Chinfa, Cotek and Premium with key display partners, Digiwise and RockTouch.

For over 40 years, Relec Electronics has worked closely with key suppliers and specialises in a wide range of industry sectors, including automotive, industrial, transportation, instrumentation and defence.

A team of dedicated engineers is ready to support customers throughout the design process.

The company carries stock of all standard modules and accessories for next day delivery.

Relec’s team of specialist advisers can refine an initial specification for a given application to include bespoke features to meet the needs of a particular design or project.

In December 2020, Relec Electronics became been a UK subsidiary of Gresham Worldwide.