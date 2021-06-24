Smart TFT Displays for HMI Applications

Independent distributor Craft Data are always looking for the latest cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking partners to add to their comprehensive range of displays and embedded systems. Their newest partner DWIN Technology manufacture an extensive range of Embedded Smart TFT modules which are ideal for a host of HMI applications within the industrial, medical, white goods and auto/aero markets.

The Smart display range starts at a 2.4” 320×240 resolution size and goes up to a 21.5” 1920×1080 full HD resolution encompassing all the key display sizes in-between, with bar type or letterbox variants also available. DWIN’s direct partnership with the TFT display manufacturers allows them to offer a strong stable supply plus the ability to bring new displays and display technology to the embedded systems market very quickly and competitively as part of their Smart Display range. The displays can be supplied both with and without touch functionality with both resistive and capacitive technologies being supported on the majority of display sizes.

At the heart of the Smart Display range is DWIN’s own powerful T5L ASIC dual-core 8051 processor and DWIN’s own DGUS II development architecture which allows system designers to develop their graphical user interface (including touch function) using images, fonts and music files created in popular software like photoshop etc.. These can be quickly and simply imported into the Smart Display’s FLASH memory reducing the amount of development time usually associated in creating a dynamic GUI.

Many of the displays within the range utilize the IPS display technology producing wide viewing angles and a free view viewing direction, this enables the displays to be used in both landscape and portrait orientations without the loss of image quality or colour. All the displays feature both FLASH and RAM memory with the standard COB variants also including an SD card slot, communication to peripheral devices is provided by integrated serial interfaces, TTL/RS232/RS485 and CAN plus a Wifi-10 interface is also available on some models. The standard operating temperature range is -20°C to +70°C, however with many applications now requiring operation in harsh environments we can also offer variants that have an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C as well as high brightness daylight viewing options.

The bulk of the displays are supplied as a display component to be integrated into your own equipment enclosure, however some display sizes can be supplied within their own industrial enclosure which is designed to be dropped into a cut out in a face plate or fascia.

Full and semi customisation is available across the complete range should you have a specific need that is not covered by the standard specification.

Contact Info

Craft Data Limited

Tel: 01296 332000

www.craftdata.co.uk