SMART Modular Launches DDR5 Module Family

SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., announces the launch of its DDR5 module family of products, supporting the industry’s transition to the new higher-performing, more efficient memory technology.

With the meteoric growth in data creation, DDR5 is designed to provide increased memory bandwidth and performance to help process data across various application segments including HPC, AI, and edge computing.

DDR5 technology provides twice the performance of DDR4 with a 4.8 Gbps to 6.4 Gbps data rate and improved power efficiency over DDR4 by using an on-DIMM 12V voltage regulator (PMIC) and 1.1 I/O voltage. Another important factor contributing to the higher performance of DDR5 is its dual-channel DIMM topology for higher channel efficiency that makes it ideally suited for growing server, cloud computing, and enterprise networking applications.

“As an active participating member of JEDEC, SMART Modular is committed to DDR5 industry enablement and is closely aligned with its DRAM supplier partners to support the industry’s smooth transition to DDR5. SMART Modular’s focus is on providing extensive technical support to OEMs designing DDR5 memory into their systems,” states Arthur Sainio, director of DRAM product marketing at SMART Modular Technologies, about the significance of this new product family.

The key benefits offered by DDR5 memory modules include:

Higher bandwidth, DDR5 initial designs 4800 MHz

Lower power usage

Better power efficiency and scalability

Higher memory efficiency, lower latency

Higher capacity DIMMs

DDR5 also achieves increased performance by doubling the burst length to BL16 and bank-count to 32 from 16 on DDR4. For increased reliability and efficiency, DDR5 DIMMs have two 40-bit fully independent sub-channels on the same module and have a maximum die density of 64Gb with the capability of scaling to much higher DIMM storage capacity than DDR4 DIMMs.

SMART Modular’s initial DDR5 module product family includes RDIMMs, UDIMMs and SODIMMs in densities ranging from 16GB to 64GB.

SMART Modular is an active participant in JEDEC and supports the DDR5 module specification development process. As with past DRAM technology migration periods, SMART Modular provides early adoption support and guidance to OEMs throughout the transition to DDR5.

For more information on these new DDR5 modules, contact SMART Modular’s Sales Team or contact info@smartm.com.