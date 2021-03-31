SMART Modular Expands ME2 SATA SSD Product Family

SMART Modular Technologies, a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: SGH), has expanded its DuraFlash ME2 SATA SSD product family with the addition of M.2 2242 SATA, mSATA (MO-300A) and Slim SATA (MO-297A) that complement the current M.2 2280 and 2.5” SSD form factors in SMART’s DuraFlash portfolio.

The new ME2 SATA SSD form factors are ideal for embedded computing, transportation, medical and industrial applications that require either smaller or legacy SSD form factors. Built with Triple-Level Cell (TLC) 3D NAND technology, they are available in both commercial (0 °C to 70 °C) and industrial (-40 °C to 85 °C) operating temperatures. The ME2 family SSDs provide enhanced reliability by incorporating advanced LDPC (Low Density Parity Check) error detection and correction, plus end-to-end data path protection ensuring extremely high data integrity and reliability.

All three SSDs feature SMART Modular’s proprietary NVMSentry™ firmware that combines features for both customisation and/or optimised product performance. For example, the firmware algorithm is adjustable in order to tailor performance to meet specific application needs, plus there are add-on proprietary features available to customers, including enhanced secure erase and customised functions.

For a complete list of the NVMSentry advantages, visit the SMART Modular website.

SMART Modular’s Flash Product Director, Victor Tsai, explains the reason behind this product expansion: “By expanding the ME2 product line we’re able to give our customers a full portfolio of SATA products with these enhanced features. Plus, it provides a broader choice of products for our customers across a wider, more sophisticated degree of market applications.”

All three of these new products are offered in a variety of capacities. The M.2 2242 is available in capacities from 240GB to 960GB and up to 560MB/s Read and to 500MB/s Write. The mSATA and Slim SATA are available in capacities from 240GB to 1920GB and up to 560MB/s Read and 520MB/s Write.