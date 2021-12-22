Smart EA uniTFT(s) displays for instrument design

Designing a product with a colour TFT display and touch-screen does not have to be complex. Available from MMS Electronics is the new EA uniTFT(s) displays designed by Display Visions. These smart displays start projects off with a flying start. With integrated graphics controller, extensive graphics functions and USB, I²C and SPI interfaces, the displays are ready to run without additional peripherals.

All touch and display functions can be freely programmed using the new uniTFTDesigner Windows software tool. The IDE boasts a simple drag-and-drop interface, comes with a simulator and numerous ready to run examples.

Available display sizes for the EA uniTFTs are 2.0″ (320×240), 2.8″ (320 x 240), 3.5″ (480 x 320) and 4.3″ (480 x 272) diagonal. The larger EA uniTFT are available in sizes 5.0” (800×480), 7.0” (1024×600) and 10.1” (1280×800).

The EA uniTFT(s) displays use improved IPS-Panels with AACS technology (All Angle Colour Stability). This means contrast and colours are retained even at extreme viewing angles. Unlike TN-Panels these displays do not have an inverse tilt effect. High brightness, with typ. 1,000 cd/m² and more, the displays are readable in direct sunlight. All screens have an optically bonded, capacitive touch screens (PCAP). These smart uniTFT displays have a fast on-board programmable controller and integrated I/O to control stand-alone applications without additional hardware. To demonstrate these functions various demo boards are available from MMS Electronics.

For quick evaluation of the display four DEMO packs that show various features are available. The DEMOPACK includes a 2.8” high brightness IPS TFT display and demo board. The 2.0”, 2.8”, 3.5” and 4.3” size uniTFTs displays all have the same ZIF connector on-board and can connect to any of the DEMOPACK boards. The DEMOPACKs available have applications with CO2 gas sensors, temperature, humidity and current sensors, Input and output, RGB LED, relays and level shifters.

EA DEMOPACK-RGBANA control SPI RGB LED and Analogue input, USB supply

EA DEMOPACK-CONNI USB,RS232,RS485, SPI, I2C level shifter, 5-30V supply

EA DEMOPACK-RELAY 4 inputs up to 30V, current sensor, Relay, 5-30V supply

EA DEMOPACK-CLIMA CO2, temperature and humidity sensor, USB supply

MMS Electronics Ltd is based in Leeds and is the authorised UK distributor for the 2,000 plus display products of Electronic Assembly, also trading as Display Visions. All our displays have long term product availability and short lead-times. Please visit the new MMS Electronics website with integrated web shop to order samples or contact us to discuss your HMI application.

Marc Arijs

sales@mmselectronics.co.uk

Tel: 01943 877668