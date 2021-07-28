Smallest and thinnest standard logic DHXQFN packages from Nexperia

Nexperia, the expert in essential semiconductors, today announced the world’s smallest and lowest profile 14,16, 20 and 24 pin packages for standard logic devices.

For example, the 16 pin DHXQFN package is 45% smaller than the industry-standard DQFN16 leadless device. Not only has it a smaller footprint compared to competitors, but the new package also offers a 25% saving in PCB area.

Measuring just 2 mm x 2 mm (14 pin), 2 mm x 2.4 mm (16 pin), 2 mm x 3.2 mm (20 pin) and 2 mm x 4 mm (24 pin), the 0.4 mm pitch DHXQFN packages are only 0.45 mm high. The parts include: hex inverting Schmitt-triggers; 8-bit SIPO shift registers with output latches; 4-bit dual supply translating transceivers; octal buffer/line drivers; octal bus transceivers; and 8-bit dual supply translating transceivers.

Ashish Jha, Nexperia’s product manager comments: “Nexperia has a history of over 50 years developing standard logic parts, and we aspire to become the undisputed market leader during the next three years. These new packages are an example of the innovation we are bringing. Previously, incorporating large logic functions into a system with a small form factor was unthinkable. However, our new DHXQFN package enables complex functions such as 74HC595 shift registers to fit into space-sensitive applications like smartwatches, mobile devices and internet connected industrial devices.”

Furthermore, the small footprint of DHXQFN package enables devices to be placed closer to the bypass capacitor. This can be a significant advantage in designs with limited board space for glue logic parts, and also results in increased performance in high frequency applications since the traces between logic device and capacitor are shorter.

For more information, including product specs and datasheets, visit https://www.nexperia.com/products/analog-logic-ics/family/DHXQFN/