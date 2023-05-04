Smallest and lightest mixed layout Gecko-MT connectors from Harwin available through Powell Electronics

Harwin’s range of Gecko-MT 1.25mm pitch mixed layout connectors is in stock at Powell Electronics, the supplier of connectors and more for high-rel applications including defence, aerospace and industrial. Gecko-MT connectors are said to be the smallest and lightest mixed-layout connectors currently available for high-performance applications where size, weight and power matter most, e.g. aerospace, defence, motorsports, and others. The connectors are offered with 2 or 4 power contacts and 8 signal contacts, with 10A and 2A per contact for each type, and a 1.25mm signal pin pitch to minimize size and weight.

Able to operate at extreme temperatures (operating temperature range is 65°C to +150°C), Gecko-MT devices offer 1000 mating cycles of durability, a 4-finger patented contact design that maintains electrical contact through high vibration (up to 20G for 6h) and shock (up to 100G for 6ms) and stainless steel locking screws to secure the connection. The components provide up to 50 contacts per connector and are available in a wide array of configurations. The connectors also meet NASA and ESA outgassing requirements for use in space. Cable housings are compatible with Gecko backshells, and PCB connectors are offered in vertical or right-angle versions. Lightweight metal hoods are available for additional cable protection and shielding from RFI.

