Small but powerful: 0,49” Micro OLED from Raystar at Rutronik

High contrast for small spaces: The REX006432A Micro OLED is Raystar’s solution for applications that can only fit a small OLED. Just like the larger products in the series, the OLED module has excellent functionality and a clean appearance. That makes it ideal for consumer and industrial applications such as audio, automotive control panels, medical devices, white goods, and handhelds. The REX006432A Micro OLED is available at www.rutronik24.com.

One advantage of the micro OLED display is its high contrast ratio of 10,000:1. In addition, Raystar’s module is very light and has a fast response time and wide viewing angle.

The 0.49-inch module incorporates the SSD1306 IC and supports the I2C interface. The logic supply voltage ranges from 2.8 V to 3.3 V, the typical value is 3 V. The resolution of the display is 64 x 32 dots. With white, yellow and sky blue, it is available in three different emitting colors.

Further specifications:

• Module dimension: 14.4 x 11.6 x 1.26 mm

• Pixel size: 0.153 x 0.153 mm

• Pixel pitch: 0.175 x 0.175 mm

• Display Mode: Passive Matrix

• Duty: 1/32 Duty

The module is also available with different resolutions (48 x 64, 64 x 32, 64 x 48, 50 x 16, 96 x 64, 128 x 32, 128 x 64, 128 x 128 and 256 x 64) and in other sizes (0.91″, 0.95″, 0.96″, 2.42″, 5.5″).

For more information about the REX006432A Micro OLED Screen Module from Raystar and a direct ordering option, please visit our e-commerce

platform at www.rutronik24.com.