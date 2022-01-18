Small and Extremely Easy to Assemble – The New M12 Circular Connector

The new Y-Circ M12 D4 field assembly connector from Yamaichi Electronics is the smallest field assembly connector available on the market.

Yamaichi Electronics has been continuously developing new innovative products around the Y-Circ M series for years. “The new D4-coded field-assembly M12 circular connector makes it easier for customers to assemble in the field and offers a convenient extension to the existing product portfolio,” explains Matthias Schuster, product manager for circular connectors at Yamaichi Electronics.

The enormous time and thus cost savings are made possible by the simple and fast assembly. Only two assembly groups are screwed together, so there are no small parts to lose.

When screwed together, two spring elements press on the shielding and ensure the 360° shielding connection. At the same time, the strands are contacted by insulation displacement. This guarantees the secure data transmission of 100 Mbit/s.

The assembly of the connector is thus extremely simple. It can also be carried out by inexperienced users. No additional special tools or processes are required. With a dimension of only 52.6 mm and a circumference of max. 17.3 mm, the field-assembly connector is the smallest tool-free D4-coded connector on the market.

In general, the field-assembly M12 connectors from Yamaichi Electronics are the ideal complement to the pre-assembled connectors due to their slim and short design, even in confined installation spaces. For example, they offer advantages when laying cables in a cable duct or when the required cable length is unknown. It is also easy to replace the connector in cable assemblies that have already been laid.

Other models, such as the field-assembly X8-coded M12 (with data transmission up to 10 Gbit/s), can also be easily configured by the user with the online configurator. It simplifies access to technical documents, 3D models and the associated assembly instructions.

